Pennsylvania State

National Park Service issues Warning After Recent Bison Attacks At Yellowstone: “Don’t Pet The Fluffy Cows”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
As if the past month hasn’t been enough for the visitors at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service is making a final warning to all parkgoers about getting close to the bison.

In the past month, we’ve seen a man get sent to the hospital while saving a small child from getting run over by a bison, a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman get gored, another man get flipped over a fencepost while running away from a rogue bison, and another woman nearly get trampled while trying to take a selfie with one.

Needless to say, it’s a miracle that somebody hasn’t gotten more seriously injured than they have, considering these massive creatures can absolutely wreck you.

The National Park Service posted the simple message to their Instagram page:

“Don’t pet the fluffy cows… Think safely act safely”

The caption reads:

“‘I wish that I could fly, Into the sky, So very high, Just like a dragonfly’

Think it over! Also, think safety and act safely. You can help keep yourself and other visitors safe and wildlife wild by setting a good example! Remember to treat wildlife with proper caution and respect. The safety of animals, as well as your safety, depends on everyone using good judgment.

Give animals room.

The best way to stay safe around wildlife is to give animals room to move. Many parks require you to stay a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves. If you’re close enough for a selfie, you’re definitely too close. Use binoculars or a zoom lens and move back if wildlife approach you.

Do not disturb.

Even when you’re farther away, leaving wildlife alone can help your viewing experience—plus it’s the law. It’s illegal to feed, touch, tease, frighten, or intentionally disturb wildlife. Remember that wildlife in parks are wild and can be unpredictable when they’re disturbed or surprised.

Be responsible.

Ultimately, staying safe and keeping wildlife wild is up to you! When you go out into a national park, it’s your responsibility to keep yourself, your family, and the wildlife safe.

Graphic featuring mountains, trees, and a bison and person in close contact with the text, “Don’t pet the fluffy cows,” and “think safety, act safely.”

There you have it. This is your fair warning.

As if these examples weren’t enough…

Comments / 20

Joseph Roberts
1d ago

I say If they read the signs and they choose to pet the fluffy cows then they deserve all the love that the fluffy cow gives them back. let them sit in traction for a couple of months and figure out why they are laying in a hospital bed. 🤔

Reply(1)
7
bilkane
1d ago

Here in Florida we are always aware that there is a gator at the edge of the water, and you wouldn’t believe how many visitors don’t know that, bison are like that.

Reply
6
Bo Manley
3d ago

Yogi bear says read all park rules and obey them or you will be the picnic basket

Reply(1)
12
