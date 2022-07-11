ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wash. man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 126 east of Prineville

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Vancouver, Washington man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on state Highway 126 about 20 miles east of Prineville, authorities said.

Oregon State Police said Paul Michael Judge, 55,was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Bend after the single-vehicle crash, reported around 4 p.m. near milepost 38 on Highway 126, also known as the Ochoco Highway.

A hospital spokeswoman said Judge was in critical condition Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bend, OR
