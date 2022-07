PHILADELPHIA – If The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” album is the equivalent of a dance party in purgatory, his live show is nothing less than a rave before the apocalypse. The emotionally intense singer-songwriter finally achieved liftoff with his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour on Thursday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The launch was not only a victim of COVID-19 postponements over the past two years, but also saw its initial kickoff date delayed last weekend in the performer’s Toronto hometown when a nationwide internet outage stymied venue operations.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO