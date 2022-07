It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. And, in case those showers and clouds blocked your view Tuesday night, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights.

