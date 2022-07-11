JACKSON: HURRICANE HARBOR PATRON ASSAULTS MULTIPLE POLICE OFFICERS

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the call, but didn’t find the victims at the scene. According to police, two men, ages 30 and 34, reported being at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the alleged shooter entered a three-story building nearby and after about a one-hour barricade, the teen suspect surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the apartment the teenage suspect ran into, according to police. The teen has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. They’re being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

