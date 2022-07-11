ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

JACKSON: HURRICANE HARBOR PATRON ASSAULTS MULTIPLE POLICE OFFICERS

By Barbara Somes
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 7/3/22 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, both Ocean County Sherriff’s Officers and Jackson Police Dept. Officers were requested by security for assistance with two female parties who were refusing to leave the water park and were argumentative. Both agencies were already working in a security capacity for the park as...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Erratic Driver Arrested For Punching An Officer

LAKEHURST – A 41-year-old man has been criminally charged after assaulting an officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop, police said. On July 11 around 8:53 p.m., the Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls about an erratic driver on Route 70. Officer Vance Pelino found the suspect traveling...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Apprehended In Fatal Asbury Park Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect of a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, officials said. The teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two related weapons offenses filed against him. He currently remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TEEN ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DISTRACT AND GRAB THEFT

“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONROE: MAN BARRICADED IN HIS HOME IS SAFE

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael J. Biennas of the Monroe Township Police Department announced today that the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Response Team (SORT) assisted with negotiations during an incident on Nicholas Avenue in Monroe on July 10, 2022. On July 10, 2022, Monroe...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
animalpetitions.org

Traumatized Toy Poodles Allegedly Victimized By Vengeful Man Deserve Justice

Goal: Prosecute man accused of stealing and killing pet dogs to fullest extent. Two elderly dogs allegedly became pawns in a man’s sick game against his girlfriend. Nicholas Winter reportedly sent repeated texts to the woman, in which he threatened her two pet toy poodles. In response, authorities converged on a residence, presumably Winter’s home, and made a horrifying discovery.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron#Hurricanes#New Jersey State Police#Jackson Police Dept
CBS Philly

Police: 13-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Atlantic City Double Shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the call, but didn’t find the victims at the scene. According to police, two men, ages 30 and 34, reported being at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the alleged shooter entered a three-story building nearby and after about a one-hour barricade, the teen suspect surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the apartment the teenage suspect ran into, according to police. The teen has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. They’re being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FATAL SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

A fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was high on marijuana when he struck, killed pedestrian, cops say

Police say a South Jersey driver was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a pedestrian in August. Zachary T. Landis, 27, of Deptford Township, was driving south on College Avenue in Vineland around 9 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021, when he struck Starlina Welden, 29, of Millville, who was walking southbound in the roadway, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANAHAWKIN: UPDATE ON PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 72 WEST

On Wednesday evening, July 13th, 2022 at approximately 7:10 PM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Route 72 in the area of West Bay Avenue. At-scene investigation indicated a 2012 black Toyota Tacoma driven by Dale Ritchie, 22 years old of Manahawkin,...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Howell PAL and Howell Police Department are teaming up to bring National Night Out to it’s residents on August 2nd from 5 – 8 pm. It is being held at Xscape Theatres parking lot located at 5361 Route 9, Howell. Additional information can be found at www.howellpal.org. Flyers...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: FIGHT IN SIX FLAGS LEADS TO ARRESTS

On 7/10/22 Jackson Police Officers Parise and Scharff responded to the area of the Boardwalk at Six Flags Great Adventure for a report of a fight in progress. Officers were already working in a security capacity for the park as they routinely do during their operational hours. Upon arrival to...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY

The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy