CALDWELL, Ohio — Two new principals were hired by the Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education at their regular meeting on Tuesday night. Emma Marshall was hired as the new principal at Caldwell Elementary School. She replaces Tiffany Speck who has moved over to Caldwell High School as its new principal. Marshall is a Caldwell native graduating from Caldwell High School in 1999. She comes to Caldwell from the Noble Local School District where she taught for 14 years. She received her Bachelors degree from Muskingum University. Marshall holds a Masters degree in teaching from Muskingum and another in educational leadership from Ohio Dominican University.

CALDWELL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO