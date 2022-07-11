ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

Six million gallons of water used to extinguish Combined Locks fire

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
COMBINED LOCKS (NBC 26) — Firefighters used six million gallons of water to extinguish a warehouse fire in Combined Locks, the local fire chief said Monday.

Firefighters not only used water from local fire hydrants but from a body of water at Sunset Park.

Combined Locks Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Ken Wiedenbauer told NBC 26 that fire crews worked for 26 hours at the Warehouse Specialists building, where the fire broke out Friday morning. Crews worked into the night and fully extinguished the fire over the weekend. About 67 departments, some as far as Door and Sheboygan County, came to help fight the fire.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but Chief Wiedenbauer said no foul play is suspected. Investigators are reviewing 911 calls and witness statements for more information.

The company that owns the warehouse will be responsible for the post-fire clean-up. People who live near the warehouse can expect to see construction trucks in the area as crews work to clean up the debris left behind from the fire. An exact dollar amount of the damage is not yet known.

Maria Pereyra, NBC 26

Chief Wiedenbauer expressed appreciation Monday for the public support firefighters received during their response, including businesses that provided food and water during the lengthy firefight.

