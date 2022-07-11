ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Part Of The Band” - The 1975

By editorial standards
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarped horns and frenzied strings make up...

www.nylon.com

NYLON

Nicki Minaj Hints At A Return To Pop With "Freaky Girl"

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to shut down Twitter without even really trying. The rapper posted a quick preview of her new single, “Freaky Girl,” and the internet is already obsessed. In less than 24 hours the video of Minaj dancing to her unreleased song has racked up over 1.5 million views, and hundreds of comments from people who are eager to hear the full track. Given the song's 80s-infused vibe, some fans are even predicting that “Freaky Girl” is the start of the rapper's long-awaited pop revival.
MUSIC
NYLON

Soccer Mommy Enters The Metaverse With A Roblox Listening Party

Soccer Mommy is boldly bringing indie rock to one place it hasn’t gone yet: the metaverse. Fresh off the gargantuan, deserved success of the band’s latest album Sometimes, Forever, the soundtrack to many a wistful summer stroll, frontwoman Sophie Allison is hosting a party on Roblox. Starting Wednesday...
SOCCER
NYLON

FX Says "Yes Chef" To Season 2 Of 'The Bear'

Seemingly out of nowhere, a half-hour series about a successful chef moving home to Chicago to take over his brother’s failing hot beef stand after he takes his own life has become a critical drama and fan-favorite alike. Now FX’s The Bear — whose lead, Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White as the troubled but resilient Carmy, has already amassed a thirsty new fanbase of his own — has been renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
NYLON

Jenny Slate And The Tenderness Of Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Jenny Slate is no stranger to taking on an unforgettable comedic role. She's played the spoiled and petulant Mona-Lisa Saperstein in Parks and Recreation; a rancid airhead in the Kroll Show sketch “PubLIZity;” and Bob’s Burgers’ resident valley girl, Tammy. But the one closest to her comes straight from her voice, and her heart: a tiny, curious seashell named Marcel, the titular character in the 2010 YouTube stop-motion sensation "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
MOVIES
NYLON

Adam Sandler & Sarah Sherman To Star In A Y2K Bat Mitzvah Comedy

The Adam Sandler-Netflix machine keeps cranking: Sandler is set to bring You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a YA coming-of-age comedy to the streaming giant, with a cast that any 13-year-old would be so lucky to have grace their guest list. Joining Sandler are legendary songstress Idina...
MOVIES
NYLON

Chloe Cherry Went Through Some Embarrassing Makeup Phases, Too

When Euphoria came back for its second season in January 2022 after a year and a half off the air, everyone was excited to see the return of their favorite characters after such a long time away. However, in just the first episode, a new fan favorite emerged as Chloe Cherry’s character Faye hit the scene. As Faye and Zendaya’s character Rue have to deal with an awkward moment being left alone together after just meeting (and sitting in a car outside of a drug deal, no less), Rue asks an innocuously polite, small talk-making question: “How’s your New Year’s?” Spacey Faye responds in all aggravated earnestness, “It’s f*cking New Years? I swear, my boyfriend doesn’t tell me anything.” A star was born.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Tommy Hilfiger Is Coming Back To New York Fashion Week

After a three-year hiatus, Tommy Hilfiger is returning to New York Fashion Week with a live runway show and interactive experience — both in-person and online. The anticipated event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Skyline Drive-In, located in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint. Tommy Hilfiger’s most recent runway show took place in London in February 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

BTS To Star In Three Disney+ Shows

BTS might technically be taking a hiatus, but that doesn’t mean they are done working. The world famous famous K-pop group is officially joining Disney+ and will star in a few new programs for the streamer. The group has signed on to do three projects, and at least two...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Carey Mulligan Stars In First Harvey Weinstein Story Trailer

In October of 2017, New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published their investigative report into the wrongdoings of Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced Hollywood mega producer. It set off a wave of sexual assault and misconduct accusations being publicly aired in what we now know as the #MeToo movement — and it was only a matter of time before a movie was made about that particular moment in history.
MOVIES
NYLON

A Night Out With Scout Willis

Scout LaRue Willis is back in her old stomping grounds. While the 30-year-old singer now happily resides in her native Los Angeles, she spent her formative mid-20s in New York City — and tonight we're having dinner in the neighborhood she used to call home, the small slice of the Lower East Side and Eastern Chinatown between Canal Street and Division that now constitutes the infamous Dimes Square.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYLON

Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking" Video Just Revived Sleepovers

Featuring a magical teleporting bed. Harry Styles is adding more to the world of Harry’s House. The singer has released the music video for “Late Night Talking,” the sensual and flirty jam from his new album. Like the visual for his first single “As It Was,” the...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Nintendo Is Officially Buying An Animation Studio

Good news for everyone who no longer keeps up with the latest gaming systems, but has a soft spot in their hearts for Mario and crew: Nintendo might be getting into the film and television production space. The company is buying Dynamo Pictures, a visual production company based in Tokyo, and has plans to change its name to Nintendo Pictures. The deal is expected to close in October.
BUSINESS
NYLON

Bella Thorne's Not Afraid Of Serial Killers In New 'AHS' Trailer

Are you being blinded by the light? Are your fears getting a little hungry? Well, you’re in luck. American Horror Stories, Ryan Murphy’s newish horror anthology series (not to be confused with his similarly-named, long-running, wildly popular FX hit American Horror Story), is inviting you to “step into darkness and feed your fears” in its rapidly-approaching second season.
ALASKA STATE
NYLON

Pete Davidson Keeps Adding To His Collection Of Kim Kardashian-Themed Tattoos

Since going Instagram official earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been steadily giving us more and more of a behind-the-scenes look into their relationship and shared lives. Initially, they kept their relationship private online before doing soft-launch relationship posts with a shadowy male figure and then more couple-y vacation photos. Kim just posted their most PDA-post yet yesterday on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a brand new Kim-inspired tattoo on Pete.
CELEBRITIES

