“Part Of The Band” - The 1975

When Euphoria came back for its second season in January 2022 after a year and a half off the air, everyone was excited to see the return of their favorite characters after such a long time away. However, in just the first episode, a new fan favorite emerged as Chloe Cherry’s character Faye hit the scene. As Faye and Zendaya’s character Rue have to deal with an awkward moment being left alone together after just meeting (and sitting in a car outside of a drug deal, no less), Rue asks an innocuously polite, small talk-making question: “How’s your New Year’s?” Spacey Faye responds in all aggravated earnestness, “It’s f*cking New Years? I swear, my boyfriend doesn’t tell me anything.” A star was born.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO