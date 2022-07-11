ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab Kris Jenner’s Favorite Cozy Slippers for Up to 58% Off: ‘So Chic!’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Kris Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2, 2022. JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The busiest people in the world are also the ones who need to make sure their self-care game is perfectly on point. When you don’t have much time to sit back and relax, you need to maximize the time you do have. Momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner, is obviously someone to look up to in this aspect of life!

Sure, Jenner is a top-tier A-lister who can grab any product she wants, but that doesn’t mean every single one of her picks is going to be out of budget for the rest of us. In fact, when she chooses to use something more affordable, we know for sure that it must be incredible. Take these slippers, for example!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

When Jenner revealed her everyday self-care faves to daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s website, POOSH, we were so ready to start shopping. We were pumped to find these Dolce Vita slippers on her list, available on sale at Amazon!

“These slippers are my favorites to lounge around the house in,” Jenner said. “They’re soft, comfortable and so chic!”

The chicness is immediately apparent on these sophisticated slippers. They look like stylish, flat mules — but they have a fuzzy sherpa lining and upper to seriously crank up the coziness. They’re slip-on like you expect from most slippers, but they also have a square heel and a slightly rounded toe for a fashionable look!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These vegan-friendly slippers were designed to be an “effortless reminder to treat yourself,” and we just adore everything about that sentiment. We also like that we can grab them in the Natural Plush shade or opt for one of our favorite patterns ever: leopard print!

One more fabulous thing about these elevated slippers is that they have hard bottoms, so you don’t have to solely reserve them for wearing around the house. You can take them outside too and make them an essential part of your outfit to go full comfy-chic!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Dolce Vita here and check out more slippers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

