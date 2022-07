A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee. China's economic growth data on Friday is a stark reminder of the challenges facing global policymakers. Gross domestic product fell 2.6% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, official data showed, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline. That means official forecasts of a 5.5% expansion this year now look a tad optimistic. read more.

MARKETS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO