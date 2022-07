As election season draws closer, Levy County has launched new voting technology that will help make the voting process for those with disabilities a little easier. According to a press release from the Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office, for the first time ever, OmniBallot from Democracy Live will be available in the county during the upcoming Primary Election. This technology will allow those with disabilities to access their ballot, as well as mark and print, from home by way of computers or smart devices.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO