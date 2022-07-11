ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man charged after stabbing Walgreens employee in Des Peres

By Joshua Robinson
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in custody after a stabbing at the Walgreens in Des Peres. Police say on Sunday,...

www.kmov.com

Julia Hartmann
3d ago

Where are our Mayors, congressmen, Senators? Why is this violence continuing? You can’t walk in a park, you can’t go to the drug store, walk down a street to go to your friends house and back home!!!!!!

