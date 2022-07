(UNDATED) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to a meeting about a planned 2024 road project in Ontonagon County. The proposed project would resurface about 14 miles of M-28 from Berglund to Ewen. MDOT is proposing reconfiguring the four-lane section of M-28 in Bergland to three lanes, which will include one lane in each direction, a center left-turn lane, and paved shoulders. The four- to three-lane reconfiguration will be the primary focus of this public meeting.

