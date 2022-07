ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No charges have been filed in connection with a shooting early Tuesday in Roanoke. About 2:25 a.m. July 12, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue SW. As officers arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to a hospital via personal vehicle. Additional officers went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to speak with the victim, a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO