In Business: Musk Nixes Twitter, Uber Leaks & COVID Strikes Casino Stocks

Catching you up on today’s top business headlines with Elon Musk backing out of his plan to take over Twitter, leaks of Uber's global expansion revealed, and casino stocks plummeting amid COVID shutdowns in Macau.

