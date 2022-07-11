In Business: Musk Nixes Twitter, Uber Leaks & COVID Strikes Casino Stocks

GameStop shares initially fell after the company fired its CFO and announced plans to make job cuts. The layoffs come after the video game retailer hired more than 600 corporate employees in 2021 and the first half of 2022 in the wake of the meme stock craze. Thomas Hayes, the chairman of Great Hill Capital, joined Cheddar News to explain the reasoning behind this shakeup, what to know about the company’s upcoming stock split, and how investors should feel about GME right now. "I think as the digitization of games accelerates, the demand to swap out physical cartridges and to buy consoles, is going with it," he said. "I'm not sure that an NFT marketplace or blockchain or any other buzzword they throw out there to try to buttress the stock is really going to make a difference."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO