ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pclfx_0gbyNkn500
Photo : Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Missouri to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Missouri?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Missouri is $94,290. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Missouri salaries:

"The “life evaluation” stage — in which you feel comfortable about providing for your basic needs and start considering other, bigger questions — would come at a more attainable $85,310 in the Show-Me State. In a state with a low unemployment rate, it’s a good place to be."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

First cost-of-living payments start to arrive in accounts

Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Make Money in One Hour

There are several ways to earn money in under an hour, and some involve working a casual side gig. Other approaches tend to fly under the radar and are more about finding out where you are overspending — such as looking over your recurring billing statements. See Our List:...
SMALL BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

7 Dumb Ways You Waste Money Daily

It costs twice as much these days to fill up your gas tank. The grocery bill rises every week. Kids need new shoes? Break out another couple hundred bucks. Your budget is bleeding, thanks to inflation. How to stanch that financial hemorrhage? Hint: You can’t do it with thrift alone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CJ Coombs

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
GOBankingRates

11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of older Americans, it’s not enough to live on in most places. GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House?

Deciding to buy a house involves considering a number of factors beyond the purchase price, mortgage rates, and whether you have picked the best time to enter the market. It's also important to consider your cost of owning a home versus not owning a home. In some cases, the price...
REAL ESTATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
447
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy