NEW YORK -- The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 is behind a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and, for many, these cases are re-infections.The Centers for Disease Control says it now accounts for most of all new cases in the country.As CBS2's John Dias reported Thursday, New York City is fighting back.As the seemingly never ending pandemic rages on, the Big Apple has added extra reinforcements. It is now passing out, by request, 35,000 additional free at-home tests per month in 57 new locations -- at parks and pools.In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said the tests...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO