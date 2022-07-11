MDOT, MSDE collecting back-to-school supplies for students

BALTIMORE, MD—To help Maryland students prepare for for the upcoming school year, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive from Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 29, 2022.

MDOT business units including the Transportation Secretary’s Office, MDOT Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), MDOT Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA), MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) are collecting school supplies from employees and customers (during business hours) at more than 50 locations statewide.

Public donation sites where customers can drop off items include all MDOT MVA branch offices, MDTA customer service centers, MDOT SHA offices and the MDOT headquarters, 7201 Corporate Center Dr., Hanover. A list of accepted school supplies and an interactive map of collection box locations can be found on the MDOT website. Those interested also may make a monetary contribution online.

“From Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore, our goal is to reach students throughout our state and connect young Marylanders to life’s opportunities as they head back to school,” MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said. “With our partners at the Maryland State Department of Education and the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance, we hope to build on last year’s extremely successful drive, when more than 100 boxes of school supplies and $3,300 in monetary donations were collected.”

MSDE also will conduct an internal collection drive for supplies and donations among the agency’s thousands of employees statewide, and will join MDOT and the Boys and Girls Club in promoting the Back to School Supply Drive on its website and social media.

​“As we enter this transformational time for Maryland education, MSDE is committed to delivering an excellent and equitable education to every child, especially those who have been historically underserved,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Community partnerships and collaboration are critical as we implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and prepare tomorrow’s innovators, leaders, makers and doers. We are looking forward to this partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Club of Maryland, as we work together to ensure that all students have access to the tools needed for success.”

Supplies and monetary donations collected will help students across Maryland. At the conclusion of the drive, the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance will work with member clubs and partner nonprofits to deliver supplies to the areas with most need in every Maryland county and Baltimore City. The Boys & Girls Clubs Maryland Alliance serves more than 25,000 young people in the state through youth development programs at nearly 40 club locations.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland is thrilled to be selected again as the partner for MSDE and MDOT back to school supply drive. This generous display of support directly impacts the needs of youth throughout the state,” said Jeff Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. “Receiving new school supplies is exciting and motivating to the thousands of youth who participate in Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Maryland. We are extremely grateful to MDOT and MSDE.”

Learn more about the Maryland Back to School Supply Drive on the MDOT website .

