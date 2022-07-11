ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDOT, MSDE collecting back-to-school supplies for students

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD—To help Maryland students prepare for for the upcoming school year, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive from Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 29, 2022.

MDOT business units including the Transportation Secretary’s Office, MDOT Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), MDOT Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA), MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) are collecting school supplies from employees and customers (during business hours) at more than 50 locations statewide.

Public donation sites where customers can drop off items include all MDOT MVA branch offices, MDTA customer service centers, MDOT SHA offices and the MDOT headquarters, 7201 Corporate Center Dr., Hanover. A list of accepted school supplies and an interactive map of collection box locations can be found on the MDOT website. Those interested also may make a monetary contribution online.

“From Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore, our goal is to reach students throughout our state and connect young Marylanders to life’s opportunities as they head back to school,” MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said. “With our partners at the Maryland State Department of Education and the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance, we hope to build on last year’s extremely successful drive, when more than 100 boxes of school supplies and $3,300 in monetary donations were collected.”

MSDE also will conduct an internal collection drive for supplies and donations among the agency’s thousands of employees statewide, and will join MDOT and the Boys and Girls Club in promoting the Back to School Supply Drive on its website and social media.

​“As we enter this transformational time for Maryland education, MSDE is committed to delivering an excellent and equitable education to every child, especially those who have been historically underserved,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Community partnerships and collaboration are critical as we implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and prepare tomorrow’s innovators, leaders, makers and doers. We are looking forward to this partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Club of Maryland, as we work together to ensure that all students have access to the tools needed for success.”

Supplies and monetary donations collected will help students across Maryland. At the conclusion of the drive, the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance will work with member clubs and partner nonprofits to deliver supplies to the areas with most need in every Maryland county and Baltimore City. The Boys & Girls Clubs Maryland Alliance serves more than 25,000 young people in the state through youth development programs at nearly 40 club locations.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland is thrilled to be selected again as the partner for MSDE and MDOT back to school supply drive. This generous display of support directly impacts the needs of youth throughout the state,” said Jeff Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. “Receiving new school supplies is exciting and motivating to the thousands of youth who participate in Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Maryland. We are extremely grateful to MDOT and MSDE.”

Learn more about the Maryland Back to School Supply Drive on the MDOT website .

Maryland State Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence, Maryland State Police announced this week. From Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50. … Continue reading "Maryland State Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend" The post Maryland State Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Crews responding to utility pole fire in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday evening fire in Carney. At just before 7 p.m., units responded to the area of Cromwell Bridge Road at Loch Raven Drive (21234). At the scene, firefighters found that a BGE utility pole was on fire. The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that an engine and a brush fire vehicle are … Continue reading "Crews responding to utility pole fire in Carney" The post Crews responding to utility pole fire in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County offices, MVA offices, VEIP station to close in observance of July 4th holiday; no trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Independence Day

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore County offices will close and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations on Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Baltimore County Government Baltimore County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of … Continue reading "Baltimore County offices, MVA offices, VEIP station to close in observance of July 4th holiday; no trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Independence Day" The post Baltimore County offices, MVA offices, VEIP station to close in observance of July 4th holiday; no trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Independence Day appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Daughter launches GoFundMe after losing parents in deadly shooting

CARNEY, MD—A GoFundMe page has been launched following a deadly shooting near Carney over the weekend. At around 4:30 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to the 8700-block of Lackawanna Avenue (21234) in reference to a call for an assault. Once on the scene, officers located 47-year-old Veronica Ramirez suffering from severe trauma. Ramirez was transported to an area hospital … Continue reading "Daughter launches GoFundMe after losing parents in deadly shooting" The post Daughter launches GoFundMe after losing parents in deadly shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MSDE awards more than $169 million to local education agencies as part of Maryland Leads grant program

BALTIMORE, MD—This week, the Maryland State Department of Education announced the award of Maryland Leads grants funds to Local Education Agencies (LEAs), a bold, foundational initiative to reimagine the State’s education system and realize the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. In total, MSDE is disbursing more than $169 million in funding to LEAs across the State to directly … Continue reading "MSDE awards more than $169 million to local education agencies as part of Maryland Leads grant program" The post MSDE awards more than $169 million to local education agencies as part of Maryland Leads grant program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Governor Hogan welcomes international delegation For roundtable discussion on human trafficking, domestic violence

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday hosted an international delegation from North Africa and the Middle East at the State House in support of Maryland’s participation in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program. Together with Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and representatives from Maryland State Police and the Annapolis YWCA, the Governor’s Office of Crime … Continue reading "Governor Hogan welcomes international delegation For roundtable discussion on human trafficking, domestic violence" The post Governor Hogan welcomes international delegation For roundtable discussion on human trafficking, domestic violence appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Early-morning homicide leaves two dead near Carney

CARNEY, MD—Officers responded to an early-morning homicide near Carney on Sunday. At around 4:30 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to the 8700-block of Lackawanna Avenue (21234) in reference to a call for an assault. Once on the scene, officers located 47-year-old Veronica Ramirez suffering from severe trauma. Ramirez was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. … Continue reading "Early-morning homicide leaves two dead near Carney" The post Early-morning homicide leaves two dead near Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
