EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County. The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO