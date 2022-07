Subway is making major changes with its Subway Series menu upgrade adding 12 new signature subs to its menu, the chain’s biggest menu change in almost 60 years. Subway President Trevor Haynes joined Cheddar News to talk about Inflation, supply chain, and its monumental menu change. "We've been around for many, many years, 50 plus years," he said. "We've seen the ups and downs … we've ridden through sort of inflationary periods and recession periods, and we think we're very well positioned to go through into the next coming months with whatever pressure that may prevail on the industry."

