A local New York news anchor is now suspended after appearing to be disoriented during a live broadcast. Albany news anchor Heather Kovar was slurring her words and called the meteorologist by the wrong name while on air. In a statement, Kovar insists she was suffering from “sleep deprivation” and “exhaustion” after returning from family leave. She also says she’s opting not to renew her contract which is set to expire at the end of the month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO