Evansville, IN

Evansville mayor not seeking re-election

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will not be seeking a fourth term in 2023. The mayor, who was first elected in 2011, says the time has come for voters to “choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond.”. During a news conference on Monday...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Lloyd Winnecke
