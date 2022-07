CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in Cullman where families can come to make sure their kids are clothed and cared for. It all started after Curtis James Wilson was killed in a car accident in 2017. Not long after, Ashley Wilson, Curt’s mom, found a way to give back to the community that Curt loved so well. It was also the community that has loved the Wilson family so well.

