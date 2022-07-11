ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pclfx_0gbyIdn300
Photo : Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Wisconsin to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Wisconsin?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Wisconsin is $101,220. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Wisconsin salaries:

"Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career, but that doesn’t mean they’re doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of “emotional well-being,” anywhere from $57,840 to $72,300 will suffice."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of older Americans, it’s not enough to live on in most places. GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration...
ECONOMY
BBC

First cost-of-living payments start to arrive in accounts

Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Make Money in One Hour

There are several ways to earn money in under an hour, and some involve working a casual side gig. Other approaches tend to fly under the radar and are more about finding out where you are overspending — such as looking over your recurring billing statements. See Our List:...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com

7 Dumb Ways You Waste Money Daily

It costs twice as much these days to fill up your gas tank. The grocery bill rises every week. Kids need new shoes? Break out another couple hundred bucks. Your budget is bleeding, thanks to inflation. How to stanch that financial hemorrhage? Hint: You can’t do it with thrift alone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Avoid Zelle Scams With 4 Easy Steps to Keep Your Money Safe

Criminals are using the banking payment service Zelle to scam unsuspecting consumers. More than 100 million Americans with Zelle access will be vulnerable to scams until banks offer more fraud protections. The government could mandate more regulations for banks, and continuing fraud might slow Zelle's expansion into retail payments. While...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House?

Deciding to buy a house involves considering a number of factors beyond the purchase price, mortgage rates, and whether you have picked the best time to enter the market. It's also important to consider your cost of owning a home versus not owning a home. In some cases, the price...
REAL ESTATE
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
3K+
Followers
536
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy