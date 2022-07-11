ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter, Las Vegas Sands fall; Mullen, La Jolla rise

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twitter Inc., down $4.16 to $32.65.

Elon Musk wants to abandon his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., up $2.75 to $6.14.

Innoviva is buying the drug developer for about $149 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc., up 5 cents to $1.22.

The electric vehicle maker signed a deal to build cargo vans for Amazon delivery partner DellPack Logistics.

AZZ Inc., up 98 cents to $42.01.

The electrical equipment maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.17 to $32.21.

The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $29.53.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $31.46.

Banks fell along with bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 44 cents to $85.64.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

