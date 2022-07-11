Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Johns, northeastern Clay and south central Duval Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doctors Inlet, or near Orange Park, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Middleburg, Fruit Cove, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Lakeside, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Switzerland and Asbury Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO