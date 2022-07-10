NAPA Auto Parts Klamath Falls, Where The Professionals Shop For Auto Parts!

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO