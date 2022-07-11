ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man killed in SW Houston had baby in car; gunman sought

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Houston Police Department are asking for help identifying the gunman who killed a man in southwest Houston while a baby was in the car with him. The shooting occurred outside a convenience store at 12300 Hillcroft Avenue on...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

HCSO: Homeless man shot in attempted carjacking in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in a shooting of a man who was sleeping in his car in an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the corner of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl at 4 a.m. Thursday morning...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies: Man shot dead outside north Houston apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting of a man at a north Houston apartment complex on Wednesday. Deputies were called to an apartment complex on 505 Cypress Station Drive around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a shooting. A resident...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
fox26houston.com

Houston man buys face mask, then wore it while robbing same store clerk

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a man that bought a face mask at a convenience store then used it to rob the same store. The Houston Police Department said the aggravated robbery happened on July 4 around 4 a.m. The man walked into a convenience store on the 8000 block of Cullen Blvd near southeast Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after Fourth of July shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 24-year-old back on July 4. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of West Little York Road around 8:55 p.m. Police said surveillance video shows the person responsible for pulling...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southwest Houston#The Gunman#Violent Crime#Hpd#Ben Taub General Hospital#The Hpd Homicide Division
fox26houston.com

Homeless man shot during attempted carjacking in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County. It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on FM1960 and Kuykendahl, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the victim, who is said to be homeless, was sleeping...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly giving false information. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 3:45, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a Theft. An investigation was conducted, and one of the four occupants identified as Alicia Smith, 54 of Houston, was taken into custody for Failure to Identify by Giving False or Fictitious Information.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
defendernetwork.com

Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Kempwood apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a man outside an area apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officer at about 9:30 p.m. July were...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

INCREASED REWARD: Who killed Khamaya Donelson?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Capital Murder. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a juvenile victim was shot and killed in the 13300 block of Northborough Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim was travelling in a vehicle with an adult and a juvenile complainant prior to stopping at an intersection. While stopped, an unknown suspect fired a weapon towards their vehicle striking the victim and juvenile complainant. The victim sustained major injuries from their gunshot wound resulting in their death. Complainant #2 was treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Man working in backyard finds burned remains in BBQ pit, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man working at home in southeast Houston found human remains in the backyard BBQ pit. Officers responded to a "person down" call in the 5200 block of Peach Creek Drive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. A worker left the property after making the discovery and called to report it, police said. When officers arrived, they found burned human bones in the built-in pit.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy