Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period.

