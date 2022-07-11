ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

PriceSmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Monday reported profit of $19.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

