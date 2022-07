TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the intersection of Herst and Sullivan, there’s an obvious difference in the roadways. One side has curbs, the other has crumbles. According to the City of Toledo, this is the difference between what’s considered an “improved” road and an “unimproved” road. Many of the streets without curbs, those considered unimproved, are in Washington Township, near Whitmer High School.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO