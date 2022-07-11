Weekend shooting leaves Helena girl dead and woman injured; Man under arrest

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Broadwater; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Broadwater County in southwestern Montana Northeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Montana * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 130 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Montana City, or 12 miles north of Boulder, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Townsend, Montana City, Wickes, Winston, Alhambra, Corbin, Silos, Clancy, Jefferson City, Elkhorn State Park and Goose Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO