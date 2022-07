The Jonesboro Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the video of an officer body slamming a young man following a verbal dispute last weekend in Jonesboro. We are aware and very concerned about the use of force incident that occurred on July 10th in the parking lot of a Jonesboro night club and started circulating on social media this past weekend. Upon learning of this event, we immediately began an investigation into the level of force used by the officers involved during the arrest.

