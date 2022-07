Nothing could assuage the horror of the day in early August 1981 when 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle’s lifeless body was discovered by her father in her home in the 3800 block of South Ogden Street in Cherry Hills Village (CHV). He had come to check on her after she didn’t show up for coffee with her parents in the morning as was their regular custom. According to prosecutors, Sylvia had been “raped, stabbed multiple times, and shot in the head.”

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO