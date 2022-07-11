ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Zoo Marks Start Of $2.5 Million Expansion Project

By Jim Rondenelli
 3 days ago
Big changes are coming to the Utica Zoo. A golden shovel ceremony was held on Monday to mark the launch of a new Welcome Center at the Zoo. Board of Trustees President Kevin Conway calls it a monumental day for the Utica Zoo. Conway says the building expansion will...

WKTV

Former Charlestown Mall building completely demolished

UTICA, N.Y. – Originally slated to begin in the fall, demolition of the former Charlestown structure is now complete. The building was destroyed by fire in August of 2020. The structure is down, but the remnants still need to be removed. The timeline for removing the remains is not yet clear.
UTICA, NY
CNY News

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
ONEONTA, NY
rewind1077.com

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot com’s market trends show 2022 averages for studio and 1-to-3-bedroom apartments. The average cost for a 3-bedroom place is 15 hundred 95 dollars, a 72 percent increase from last year. Only studio apartment prices decreased.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County to auction off properties

Cortland County will be auctioning off tax-foreclosed real estate through an online bidding process starting this Friday. Bidding begins at noon on Friday and will go until the morning of July 29. According to the Cortland County Legislature Facebook page, prior to bidding, a bidding packet is required for approval.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Finegan announces Oneida County Clerk candidacy

ROME, N.Y. — Candidate for Oneida County Clerk Mary Finegan announced her plan to reform,. modernize, and revitalize the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles. Finegan says her plan is part of a broader effort to enhance the office of the Oneida County Clerk. “It is no surprise that...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

North Main Street in Herkimer may reopen soon

North Main Street in Herkimer has been closed as crews demolish a building that caught fire in early May. Officials say the roadway may reopen soon. North Main Street in Herkimer reopens as demolition progresses at apartment building. The portion of North Main Street in Herkimer that has been closed...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Residents oppose proposed solar farm in Deerfield and Newport

DEERFIELD, NY – Last month Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan for 22 large-scale renewable energy projects that would, as the State claims, deliver clean, affordable energy to New Yorkers. One of those sites is a proposed solar farm that would encompass in excess of 900 acres in the...
DEERFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

Middle Eastern Fest, free kayaking, poetry festival: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Embrace the outdoors this weekend and try something new. There are plenty of festivals for food sampling, like Syracuse’s Middle Eastern Festival (back in person this year), Bavarian Festival near Utica with plenty of wursts and biers to keep you in good spirits, or a poetry festival outside the Everson Museum of Art in honor of the late Jackie Warren-Moore. You can also kayak for free around the Oswego Ports, or catch a cruise on Cayuga under the stars.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Take In The Art, 2022 MWPAI Side Walk Arts Show Underway

A local summertime tradition returns to Utica this week. The 2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Side Walk Art Show kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Sunday, July 17. The Side Walk Art Show features over 200 works of art done by local artists. There’s live music every day at...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Great Scott! See a Screen-Accurate DeLorean, Jurassic Park Jeep & More

THE DMC DELOREAN - A MILLION DOLLAR LOOK WITH A .10¢ PERFORMANCE. Thanks to the uber-popular '80s film Back to the Future, practically everyone in the world is familiar with the stainless steel, gull-winged DeLorean. They might be great for time traveling, but as for driving around, it was never that great of a sports car. They had a reputation of being unreliable and poorly built. And getting it up to 88 miles-per-hour was tough.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Proposed 4-million gallon manure pit stirring up controversy in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A proposed four million gallon manure storage unit is stirring up controversy in Camillus. The massive concrete structure would be housed on one of the Hourigan Family farms at the intersection of Munro Road and Lyons Road in the Town of Camillus. But when residents in...
CAMILLUS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

All aboard the Croghan ‘express’

Antique ‘speeder’ rail car rides on the edge of Adirondack Park. One of the best parts of a speeder ride out of Croghan, along the western edge of the Adirondacks, is Floyd Graves, the motorman. Born in 1943 and a lifelong resident of Croghan, he tells stories and points out landmarks for the entire 1.5 miles down the tracks, and back, over the din of the Hercules 4-cylinder flathead and the scream of metal wheels rolling on metal track.
