ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Driver Wanted On Warrants Leads Route 202 Pursuit-Crash: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZC8w_0gbyFSZD00
Jerrie Lee Williams Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old woman wanted on warrants out of multiple Central Jersey towns arrested for leading a Route 202 police pursuit before crashing, authorities said.

Police tried stopping Jerrie Lee Williams, of Bound Brook, around 11:05 p.m. in Branchburg when they noticed she had an expired registration, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Williams failed to stop when signaled by the officer activating his emergency police lights and siren, McDonald said. Instead, she fled on Holland Brook Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer deactivated his police emergency lights and sirens and terminated the motor vehicle stop as the subject vehicle fled, authorities said. But as the officer approached the intersection of Holland Brook Road and Old York Road, he saw Williams' car, which had crashed into a telephone pole.

Branchburg Police and medical personnel rendered emergency medical aid to Williams, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams initially provided officers with a fictitious name but was later identified as Jerrie Lee Williams, and placed into custody without further incident.

Williams had been wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, New Brunswick Police Department, Franklin Township Police Department, and the Manville Police Department.

Williams was charged with 3rd degree Eluding, Hindering Apprehension, a disorderly person’s offense, and multiple motor vehicle summonses. Defendant Williams was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Fentanyl Trafficking Network Dismantled In Pre-Dawn NJ Bust: Prosecutor

A fentanyl trafficking network was dismantled by authorities who seized nearly a quarter-pound of the highly-lethal drug, two handguns and several thousand dollars in suspected drug money, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced. The three-month investigation concluded before dawn on June 20 with the execution of search warrants across Phillipsburg,...
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

BUSTED: MA Couple Caught Carrying Drugs While With Their Kids In NH

A couple from Massachusetts is being held without bail after they were arrested for carrying drugs in front of their two children in New Hampshire, authorities said. Lisbran Antonio Lopez, age 31, of Lynn, and Chrismarlyn M. Suazo, age 28, of Malden, were arrested for allegedly distributing various illegal substances in Salem, NH, on Tuesday, June 14, Salem Police said.
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Bound Brook, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Williams
Daily Voice

Police Officer Among 9 Charged In PA Meth Ring

A police officer was among nine people charged in the takedown of a Pennsylvania meth ring, authorities said. Kevin E. Davis, an officer with the Hanover Township Police Department, was the owner of a stash house in Wilkes-Barre where agents seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a June 17 release.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Inmate With Last Name 'Smothers' Kills Another Prisoner In Prince George's County

A Prince George's County inmate with a peculiarly coincidental last name has been charged for the killing of another inmate this week, authorities said. Brandon Smothers, 26, fatally stabbed Domonique Thurston, 27, at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on Dille Drive around 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to Prince George's County Police. Smothers had apparently been incarcerated for the 2021 murder of a Washington DC man.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Tracey Folly

My father shined a flashlight into a police officer's eyes and told him to do his job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
313K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy