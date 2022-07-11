ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats ask Senate to take position on whether justices lied during confirmation hearings

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5i3E_0gbyDeHT00
Tweet

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) are asking that Senate Democrats take a stand on whether conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during their confirmation hearings.

The letter argues that conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “directly lied” to members of the Senate and that they and others on the bench “misled the American people during their confirmation hearings.”

“We request that the Senate make its position clear on whether Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied under oath during their confirmation hearings,” the letter from the two progressive House members said.

“We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes, so that we can prevent such a mendacious denigration of our fundamental rights and the rule of law from ever happening again,” it concluded.

Kavanaugh and Gorsuch were two of five conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The July 8 letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). Ocasio-Cortez has been floated as a possible challenger to Schumer.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas also joined Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the majority opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization upholding a Mississippi state law on abortion but said he would not go as far as overturning Roe v. Wade.

Alito wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and that “together, Roe and Casey represent an error that cannot be allowed to stand.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Lieu argued in their letter that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch expressed no such sentiments during their confirmation hearings, quoting Kavanaugh’s 2018 assertion that Roe “is settled as a precedent” and Gorsuch’s 2017 claim that he would have “walked out the door” if former President Trump had asked him to overturn Roe.

“It is impossible to reconcile the sweeping majority opinion in Dobbs with the statements made by Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh during their confirmation hearings,” the House Democrats wrote in their letter to Schumer. This inconsistency “makes a mockery of the confirmation power.”

“We cannot allow Supreme Court nominees lying and/or misleading the Senate under oath to go unanswered,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Monday. “Both GOP & Dem Senators stated SCOTUS justices misled them. This cannot be accepted as precedent. Doing so erodes rule of law, delegitimizes the court, and imperils democracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Lieu also quoted Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) expressing they had been misled by Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

“I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin was quoted as stating.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Lieu wrote that “our Constitutional Republic cannot tolerate Supreme Court Justices who lied in order to get confirmed. The legitimacy of the Court is at stake.”

Comments / 204

Ian Miller
3d ago

aoc only wants to keep abortion legal because she has had two. Slavery was once legal and it like abortion was immoral and heinous. It treated one section of humanity as less than human. Abortion does the same thing. The five brave Justices stood up for what's right.

Reply(61)
80
Midnight Rider
3d ago

I think any person at any time can see thing's different and at any time change his or her thoughts on any switchable out come because the person that makes that decision hast to live with their decision

Reply(3)
24
Donna Janish
3d ago

there are no words to explain the immoral ideals the democratic party has! they are desperate. thank God we had those justices to stand for those little lost lives!

Reply
20
Related
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
POLITICS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#U S Supreme Court#House Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#American#Dobbs
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

635K+
Followers
75K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy