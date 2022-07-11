ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Hubbell Realty launches new homebuilding entity

Des Moines Business Record
 2 days ago

Hubbell Realty Co. has launched a new homebuilding entity that focuses on build-on-your-lot, particularly in rural Iowa, the West Des Moines-based company announced. is led by Matt Daniels, who...

businessrecord.com


Des Moines Business Record

Partnership announces key promotions

The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced the promotion of four key leaders within the organization, to four newly created positions. has been promoted to chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. DeJear will lead and facilitate the Partnership’s Inclusion Council; Inclusion Summit; CEO Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roundtables; DEI training, opportunities and offerings to Investors and Members; and all other DEI initiatives. He will also work closely with the Capital Crossroads regional vision plan and the DSM USA 4 Equity Collective. This new position elevates a previous DEI-focused position within the organization and reflects the continued importance of cultivating a welcoming region through DEI efforts in the community. DeJear has worked as the organization’s senior vice president of talent development since 2021. The Partnership plans to hire a new senior vice president of talent development, and will post that opening soon.
BUSINESS
Des Moines Business Record

Food Bank of Iowa assistance reaches new all-time high in May

Food Bank of Iowa partners during May served the highest number of individuals in the organization’s 40-year history, CEO Michelle Book announced Monday. Food Bank of Iowa’s 700 partners include community pantries, shelters, day care facilities and meal sites in 55 of the state’s 99 counties; 200 of those partners are in Polk County. Pantries stocked by Food Bank of Iowa reported serving 121,714 individuals in May. That number is about 2,000 higher than the next-closest month, November 2020, during the height of COVID-19. Rising food, fuel and housing costs and the elimination of SNAP emergency allotments and other government support have left many working Iowans struggling to make ends meet. In some cases, Food Bank of Iowa partners report serving double, triple and even quadruple the numbers of pantry guests from just a few months ago. “We have entered a new frontier in terms of need,” Book said. “Food Bank of Iowa remains committed to providing food for children, families, seniors and veterans in these uncertain economic times.”
POLK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

July/August dsm magazine unveiled

Warners' Stellian in Ankeny. You can read the full issue here. Taking the Cake: “If a picture can paint a thousand words, recipes can tell a thousand stories,” says Kay Fenton Smith. It’s a truth she endearingly illustrates throughout her new book, “Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions.” A few years ago, Smith, a passionate cook and avid State Fair enthusiast with a professional background in marketing, was surprised that while there are many great books about the Iowa State Fair and cookbooks with State Fair recipes, no one had ever told the history of the fair’s food department and competitions. “Here we were, the No. 1 state fair food competition in the nation,” Smith says. “Why wasn’t there a book about it?” So she decided to write one.
ANKENY, IA

