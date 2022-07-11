ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ISU-based rural broadband research receives equipment, service contributions from Ericsson

By SARAH BOGAARDS
Des Moines Business Record
 2 days ago

Multinational telecommunications company Ericsson has announced an agreement with the National Science Foundation-funded Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research program to contribute equipment and services to the Agriculture and Rural Communities, or ARA, test bed based on Iowa State University’s campus. In 2021, the PAWR program added its fourth...

businessrecord.com

