Earlier in the year, Positively Osceola published an article that featured the six women who are running for the school board in Osceola County, a first for the School District of Osceola County. There are two men also running for seats on the school board, Will Fonseca, who is running for the District 4 seat, and Jim Nichols, who is running for the District 1 seat. We want to make sure we give them an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running as well. We asked the two men to answer the same questions and to address the same topics we asked of the female candidates. Here is what Will “Coach” Fonseca, candidate for District Four, shared with us:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO