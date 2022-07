From pre-natal to couples massages and body treatments, guests can now relax at the newly renovated spa. Whether looking for a fun spa day with the girls, seeking to relax with that special someone or simply in need of some “me-time,” let Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami pamper you this summer. The newly renovated spa is offering a specially curated menu for Miami Spa Month from July 1-August 31, 2022, with treatments starting at just $109.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO