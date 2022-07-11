Maryland Income Taxes Are Due This Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday’s storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday.
To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.
Schools
Delays
Closures
Harford County Public Schools
Carroll County Public Schools
Baltimore County Public Schools
Carroll Manor Elementary School
Cockeysville Middle School
Dulaney High School -Fifth District Elementary School
Hampton Elementary School
Hereford Middle School
Jacksonville Elementary School
Pine Grove Elementary School
Pine Grove Middle School
Pot Spring Elementary School
Prettyboy Elementary School
Riderwood Elementary School
Sparks Elementary School
Summit Park Elementary School
Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot; Cockeysville Grounds Stop
Colleges
Delays
Carroll Community College, opening at 10 a.m.
Closures
University of Maryland, College Park, closed
Maryland Global Campus, on-site closed; REMOTE work not impacted
Harford County Community College, closed
Businesses
Delays
Carroll County Government, opening at 10 a.m.
Closures
MTA Light Rail
Delays
BTW North Ave. and Hunt Valley stations, expect delays
MARC Trains
Closures
847 and 844 both cancelled
Comments / 2