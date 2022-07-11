ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Income Taxes Are Due This Friday

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds Marylander taxpayers that there are only a few days left to file and pay their state individual income taxes for the tax year 2021. Earlier this year, Comptroller Franchot extended the individual income tax filing and payment due date by three months to Friday, July 15, 2022....

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 2

Related
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland State Income Taxes Due Tomorrow

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds Maryland taxpayers that tomorrow, Friday, July 15, 2022, is the deadline to file and pay state individual income taxes for the tax year 2021. “Many Marylanders and their families are still struggling from the hits they’ve taken during the pandemic. My decision to push back the...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Deadline To File 2021 Maryland State Income Tax Is Friday

The deadline was extended from April 15 to July 15. Annapolis, Md. (NS) – There is not much time left to get your 2021 Maryland state income taxes done. Comptroller Peter Franchot said the extended deadline to file is Friday, July 15. If you cannot pay by the deadline, he said reach out to the Comptroller’s Office.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Maryland casinos generate $162.7M in revenue in June￼

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $162,745,300 in gaming revenue during June 2022. The total represents an increase of $1,247,172 (0.8 percent) compared to June 2021. Casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2022 totaled $68,358,147, an increase of $726,325 (1.1 percent) compared to June 2021. Contributions to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

$95M federal grant to help Maryland families with internet service

More Maryland residents are just one click away from faster and more reliable internet service. On Thursday, the state got a $95 million federal grant to help families and students get online. During the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland students had to leave school and learn from home....
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Tax#Economy#Marylanders#The Comptroller S Office
WPXI Pittsburgh

It’s official: Pennsylvania cuts corporate taxes after 27 years and the best is yet to come

PITTSBURGH — With a stroke of the pen — and the bipartisan support of state legislators — Gov. Tom Wolf signaled to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business. The state’s corporate net income tax rate will finally drop from 9.99% — second highest in the nation — to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It gets better. It will shed half a percentage point annually until it falls to 4.99% in 2031.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ocean City Today

Maryland Board of Public Works calls on General Assembly to provide gas tax relief

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Republican governor again called out the General Assembly, two chambers each majority Democrats. During a recent meeting of the Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a candidate for governor, and Treasurer Derek Davis, the trio discussed the state’s gas tax and inflation and how it is negatively affecting Maryland residents.
MARYLAND STATE
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Maryland Matters

Opinion: Plans to Privatize Maryland’s Highways with Toll Lanes are Not in the Public Interest

The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors, vice chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition, and a former Charles County commissioner. He has been engaged in state and regional transportation projects and advocacy for 50 years as a planner, public official, consultant, and citizen activist. Today Maryland’s interstate highways,...
MARYLAND STATE
newsnet5

More states expanding Medicaid to include dental coverage

Across the country, there is a growing push for states to expand their Medicaid programs to include dental care coverage, a trend that is being applauded by dental care experts nationwide. "I think sometimes dentistry looks to be on the outside of healthcare people might forget about it being a...
MAINE STATE
WTOP

Wegmans to remove plastic bags from all Maryland stores

In an effort to curb packaging made from fossil fuels, Wegmans Food Markets said Thursday that it will stop providing single-use plastic bags in all of its Maryland stores. The decision came after an announcement in April that it planned to remove plastic bags from all of its stores by the end of 2022.
COLUMBIA, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits extended through July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July. The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.
WMDT.com

Environmental activists set their sights on Delmarva’s chicken industry

Environmental activists in Maryland have set their sights on Delmarva’s chicken industry, calling on elected officials in Annapolis to issue a moratorium to halt all future expansion of poultry factory farming on the Eastern Shore. Earlier this week, ahead of the primary election, a statewide media briefing was held...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

What’s News in Maryland Sports Betting?

It’s been over four years since the United States Supreme Court overturned the federal sports betting ban, allowing states to legalize the activity if they wished. More than a dozen states followed suit, legalizing sports betting. However, operations have yet to start in some of them, while many only offer in-person betting.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday’s storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather. Schools Delays Closures Harford County Public Schools Carroll County Public Schools Baltimore County Public Schools Carroll Manor Elementary School Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School -Fifth District Elementary School Hampton Elementary School Hereford Middle School Jacksonville Elementary School Pine Grove Elementary School Pine Grove Middle School Pot Spring Elementary School Prettyboy Elementary School Riderwood Elementary School Sparks Elementary School Summit Park Elementary School Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot; Cockeysville Grounds Stop Colleges Delays Carroll Community College, opening at 10 a.m. Closures University of Maryland, College Park, closed Maryland Global Campus, on-site closed; REMOTE work not impacted Harford County Community College, closed Businesses Delays Carroll County Government, opening at 10 a.m. Closures MTA Light Rail Delays BTW North Ave. and Hunt Valley stations, expect delays MARC Trains Closures 847 and 844 both cancelled
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy