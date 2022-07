A judge has ruled the New York State Department of Health exceeded its authority by using rulemaking process for isolation and quarantine procedures. The lawsuit against the State Department of Health had been brought by State Senator George Borrello and others in regards to the enactment of a state DOH regulation that establishes isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. The proposed regulation was adopted as an emergency regulation on February 22, 2022 and has been renewed at 90-day intervals through July 20, 2022. It has also been published in the New York State Register for permanent adoption through the rulemaking process.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO