Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man that pleaded guilty to a stabbing. 32-year-old Andrew Focht pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was set to be sentenced in August. He was released on bond the same day he pleaded guilty to the charge. On April 5th, 2022, Lima police officers responded to a home on Harrison Avenue where they found Paul Wietholter suffering from numerous knife wounds. Police were able to arrest Focht once they learned that he may have been involved in the stabbing.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO