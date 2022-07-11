ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

Five East TN figure skaters compete in national showcase

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Lt7_0gbyCMci00

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Five figure skaters from Cool Sports in Farragut qualified in their solo performances to compete in the United States Figure Skating National Showcase competition in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

According to the news release, skaters must meet specific criteria and compete to earn a spot at the national competition. The skaters’ age ranges from 8-19 years old.

The showcase track involves skaters who are interested in professional skating careers in places like Ice Theatre of New York or Disney on Ice.

The skaters representing in the national showcase competition:

  • Connor Allan, 16, from Oak Ridge (competing in solo, pairs, and ice theatre)
  • Kate Johnson, 14, from Karns (competing in pairs, ensemble, and ice theatre)
  • Janie Bales, 15, from Farragut (competing in solo, ensemble, and ice theatre)
  • Mariah Bush, 11, from Hardin Valley (competing in solo and ice theatre)
  • Campbell Thornton, 10, from Campbell County (competing in adaptive/Special Olympics solo and ice theatre)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHLnG_0gbyCMci00
Courtesy of the Smoky Mountain Ice Theatre

The Smoky Mountain Ice Theatre Limelight team will also compete at the national showcase competition.

Cool Sports is planning to host a performance show and send on Saturday, July 30 at 2:40 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

One Knoxville SC to host USL League 2 playoff regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville SC will host two opening rounds of USL League Two playoff matches after winning a division championship in their inaugural season. Knoxville has been selected as one of eight regional playoff hosts where 32 soccer teams from around the country will begin competition for the USL League Two National […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Farragut, TN
Sports
City
Farragut, TN
State
New York State
City
Oak Ridge, TN
City
Karns, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Love locks endanger Townsend swinging bridge

Townsend, Tenn. (WATE) — A swinging bridge in Kinzel Springs is in danger of damage after a reported increase in locks being placed along the chain link sides. In a Facebook post, a picture of the locks was shared with a question about the meaning of the locks. While...
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby langur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Orange you glad to see a new baby langur at Zoo Knoxville?. The little silvered-leaf langur was born on June 26, bringing the troop at Langur Landing to eight members, according to a post from Zoo Knoxville. The zoo said he got to explore his outdoor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Figure Skaters#Disney On Ice#Special Olympics
WATE

Find treasures at Loco Monday Market in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mondays just got a little more exciting in Loudon County. Every Monday from now until early January, you can head over to the Loco Drive-In Movie Theater for the Monday Market. Vendors at the new flea market sell food, arts and craft, household items, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. If you are looking to become a vendor at the Monday Market, it only costs 10 dollars for a 10×10 space.
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Clogger stomps his way to internet fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before they were the viral JCreekCloggers, Kim and Zeb Ross were normal, blue-collar workers. “They said ‘your kid just went viral.’ I thought they meant he had a virus. You know, I had no clue,” said Kim Ross, the founder of JCreekCloggers. She has led the dance team for 13 years, with the principal dancer her son, Zeb Ross.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Former students and teacher remember Pigeon Forge teacher

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former students and fellow teachers are remembering the life of one Pigeon Forge Middle School teacher.  George “Ken” Pitts was a long-time educator and coach at Pigeon Forge Middle School. “I met Mr. Pitts in 1990 my first year at Pigeon Forge Middle School,” said Tony Nichols who taught 5th grade […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Converted Train Caboose Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, TN

All aboard this 1916 train caboose converted into a beautiful Airbnb in Pigeon Forge. When it comes to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg areas, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, there are so many things for you to see and do there. Unique attractions and delicious food are plentiful there. The same can be said for lodging in that area too. We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, even some pretty cool yurts. There are a lot of unique places that you can stay while spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and I think we just found another place you can add to that list.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

New 91,000 square foot Orthopaedic Institute in Knoxville to employ 150 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center held a grand opening for its new Orthopaedic Institute on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The facility replaces the former Advanced Orthopaedic Center and UTMC says it is a one-stop shop for all things orthopedic. It is the result of a partnership between UT Medical Center, OrthoTennessee and University Orthopaedic Surgeons. According to UTMC, the partnership will bring the most comprehensive orthopedic care — including musculoskeletal research — to the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New study suggests trampolines can be dangerous for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A recent study from the British Medical Journal found that tension from commercial trampolines can create a more significant risk than at-home equipment. Experts report the tension allows users to potentially bounce higher and amplifies the pressure put on the bones and ligaments. The study also found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a...
NORRIS, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy