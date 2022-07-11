Five East TN figure skaters compete in national showcase

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Five figure skaters from Cool Sports in Farragut qualified in their solo performances to compete in the United States Figure Skating National Showcase competition in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

According to the news release, skaters must meet specific criteria and compete to earn a spot at the national competition. The skaters’ age ranges from 8-19 years old.

The showcase track involves skaters who are interested in professional skating careers in places like Ice Theatre of New York or Disney on Ice.

The skaters representing in the national showcase competition:

Connor Allan, 16, from Oak Ridge (competing in solo, pairs, and ice theatre)

Kate Johnson, 14, from Karns (competing in pairs, ensemble, and ice theatre)

Janie Bales, 15, from Farragut (competing in solo, ensemble, and ice theatre)

Mariah Bush, 11, from Hardin Valley (competing in solo and ice theatre)

Campbell Thornton, 10, from Campbell County (competing in adaptive/Special Olympics solo and ice theatre)

Courtesy of the Smoky Mountain Ice Theatre

The Smoky Mountain Ice Theatre Limelight team will also compete at the national showcase competition.

Cool Sports is planning to host a performance show and send on Saturday, July 30 at 2:40 p.m.