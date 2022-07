Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor was part of a panel testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday about the reversal of Roe V Wade. In her remarks, Lt Gov Juliana Stratton said the amount of out of state abortion patients has doubled since the Supreme Court ruling. She also warned that its possible more rights could be in danger, referencing the concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas where he said other similar cases should be looked at.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO