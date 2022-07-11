ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS launches free COVID-19 hotline for patients without health care provider

By Adrienne Smith
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the launch of a new, free COVID-19 hotline for those who test positive for the virus, but don’t have a health care provider.

This initiative is a part of New York’s ongoing efforts to help reduce barriers to COVID-19 treatment for communities across the state.

The hotline is open 24/7 and operated by Health + Hospitals professionals.

COVID cases undercounted now – but does it matter?

All New Yorkers outside of New York City who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for treatment by calling 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) or completing an evaluation at the NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website.

New York City residents have a different hotline number and should call 212-COVID-19 for treatment.

The telemedicine visit will include a clinical assessment that will give you the appropriate treatment plan. This could include a prescription of oral antiviral medications such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir that help fight infection and shorten a patient’s recovery time.

BA.5 variant is ‘Houdini’ of COVID, doctor says

Although the Department of Health will cover the costs of service for those patients without health care coverage, insured patients will need to pay a co-pay based on their specific plan under this agreement.

We’ve made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it’s important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers . Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness.

Governor Kathy Hochul, (D) New York

The hotline was launched through a partnership with the NYS Health Department and the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.

NYC Health + Hospitals is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the State Health Department to offer COVID-19 therapeutics to the entire state through our proven Virtual ExpressCare program. Virtual ExpressCare has been a vital part of our strategy to ensure that everyone in New York City has access to the COVID-19 care and treatment they need, and it will bring the same expertise and commitment to all New Yorkers across the state.

Dr. Katz, President and Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals

Learn more about available COVID-19 treatments through New York State by clicking here .

