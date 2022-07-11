Possible tropical system brewing in the Gulf
ATLANTA — More rain chances is expected in metro Atlanta this week, with a possibility of a tropical storm developing.
Along an old cold front, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a surface/upper level disturbance could eventually develop in a weak tropical system along northern Gulf coast.
There is a 30% chance of the front developing into a tropical system.
Whether it develops or not, the impacts will be the same throughout Atlanta.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Potential tropical system will funnel more tropical moisture throughout this week
- Possibly more downpours later this week
Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking this system as it develops, on Channel 2 Action News.
