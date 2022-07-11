ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

10th Circuit: Right to record police is clearly established under First Amendment

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWUsL_0gbyB3yN00
Lakewood police Agent Ahmed Yehia shines a flashlight into the camera of Abade Irizarry in video captured on the morning of May 26, 2019. Screenshot courtesy of The Real News Network.

A federal appeals court said in a ruling Monday that recording police encounters is a clearly established constitutional right in Colorado, reversing a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a journalist who claims a Lakewood officer prevented him from recording a DUI stop.

Abade Irizarry, identified as a blogger and YouTube journalist, sued Lakewood police officer Ahmed Yehia in federal court over an incident from May 2019, saying Yehia stood in front of his camera's lens and shined his flashlight directly at it to prevent him from recording an early-morning DUI stop. Other journalists were also at the scene, according to the lawsuit. Irizarry claimed Yehia also drove his patrol car directly at Irizarry before swerving and honking.

A magistrate dismissed Irizarry's case, reasoning that although Irizarry had alleged a violation of his First Amendment rights based on prior restraint and retaliation, a right to record police officers had not been clearly established in the 10th Circuit at the time and so Yehia was entitled to qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity protects government employees from civil liability unless they have violated a clearly established legal right. The magistrate reasoned that Irizarry hadn't pointed to any prior case that showed Yehia would have known that standing in front of Irizarry's camera and shining a light into it violated his First Amendment rights.

But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Denver, disagreed with the district court's reasoning. In a decision released Monday, the appeals court acknowledged "the persuasive weight of authority" from six other circuit courts that have recognized a right to record police in their official duties, and another decision from the 10th Circuit that said someone who photographs animals or takes notes about habitat conditions is "creating speech in the same manner as an individual who records a police encounter.”

Recording video is speech creation, not just conduct, which warrants protection under the First Amendment, said the 10th Circuit.

“If the creation of speech did not warrant protection under the First Amendment, the government could bypass the Constitution by simply proceeding upstream and damming the source of speech,” according to the ruling.

"Officer Yehia’s obvious interference with that right, motivated by Mr. Irizarry’s protected conduct, was a violation of clearly established law," wrote Judge Scott Matheson, Jr. in the decision.

The 10th Circuit's ruling reverses the federal trial court's dismissal of Irizarry's case and sends it back for more proceedings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

DEA: 1 of largest fentanyl busts made after 'lengthy wiretap'

What is believed to be one of the largest fentanyl pill drug busts in Colorado history was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the DEA. Officials said a "lengthy wiretap investigation" led to the monumental bust.The DEA says fentanyl-related deaths shot up more than 210% between 2018 and 2021 in Colorado. Even before this bust, Colorado State Patrol had seized more than 225 pounds of fentanyl. That's compared to 150 pounds all of last year."In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis...
Law & Crime

Judge Orders Sen. Lindsey Graham to Testify in Georgia Grand Jury Probe, Calling Him a ‘Necessary and Material Witness’

A Georgia judge ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in a special grand jury probe about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election there, finding the South Carolina Republican a “necessary and material witness in this investigation.”. When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy