Fool's Errand restaurant in the Third Ward will close as of Aug. 1

The last day for Fool's Errand restaurant in the Third Ward will be July 31, its owners announced Monday.

Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite also operate the American Chinese restaurant Dandan and the tasting menu restaurant EsterEv , also in the Third Ward.

Business at Fool's Errand, 316 N. Milwaukee St.. was simply too slow to remain open, Jacobs said by phone. "June-July was our nail in the coffin," he said. Summer months bring competition from festivals and other activities.

"It's incredibly frustrating when so much time and effort is put into something," he said.

Fool's Errand opened in March 2021 , replacing Jacobs and Van Rite's modern French restaurant, Fauntleroy, which closed earlier in the pandemic. The chefs said they wanted to try another restaurant in the same space, even if it seemed like a fool's errand.

The restaurant aimed to be a neighborhood restaurant serving comfort food: plates such as cheeseburgers, steak Diane, matzoh ball soup, pierogi, and mac and cheese at dinner, creme brulee French toast, eggs Benedict and biscuits and gravy at brunch.

Fool's Errand will be open its regular hours through July 31: Dinner is served 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays.

